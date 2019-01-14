Jets' Bryan Little: Fires home OT winner
Little scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.
He's now collected a point in five straight games, pushing Little's totals to 10 goals and 27 points through 45 contests. The 31-year-old has produced at least 40 points in each of the last seven full seasons, and barring an injury he should easily reach that mark again in 2018-19.
