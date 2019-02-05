Jets' Bryan Little: Game-time call Tuesday
Little missed Tuesday's game-day skate due to an undisclosed issue and is considered a game-time decision versus San Jose, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Little has been tearing it up of late, as he notched five points in his previous four outings, including a pair of power-play assists. If the Edmonton native is unable to suit up, Adam Lowry could slot into his spot on the second line, while Nicolas Petan returns to the lineup for the first time since Dec. 22.
