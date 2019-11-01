Jets' Bryan Little: Game-time call

Little (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with San Jose, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Little was able to participate in morning skate and reportedly felt pretty good afterwards, so it's safe to assume he's closer to probable than questionable for Friday's contest. Nonetheless, confirmation on his status against the Sharks likely won't arrive until the Jets take the ice for pregame warmups.

More News
Our Latest Stories