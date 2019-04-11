Jets' Bryan Little: Garners assist

Little notched an assist in Wednesday's Game 1 matchup with St. Louis on Wednesday.

Little shook off a 13-game pointless streak, but still hasn't found the back of the net since Mar. 12 versus San Jose. Considering the Edmonton native has put a meager four shots on goal in his previous six outings, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him unable to put one past the keeper. If he continues to have Patrik Laine on his right wing, Little should get some opportunities to find open ice and get out of his drought.