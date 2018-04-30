Jets' Bryan Little: Garners assist

Little snagged a helper against the Predators in Sunday's Game 2 loss.

Little has produced points in three consecutive contests, despite filling a bottom-six role for the club. The center's productivity comes even as his minutes have dropped compared to his regular-season average (14:35 versus 16:56). If the Jets are going to steal the series away from Nashville, the 29-year-old will be critical to the team's success by providing scoring depth.