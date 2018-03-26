Jets' Bryan Little: Garners two points in shootout victory
Little registered a goal and a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Predators.
Little is incredibly consistent on a year-to-year basis, as he's bestowed 40-plus points on fantasy owners for three straight seasons. The 30-year-old is no longer counted on for 19-plus minutes of ice time like he was in the thick of his prime (he's averaging 17:11) but the rate of offensive production remains steady for Little.
