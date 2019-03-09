Jets' Bryan Little: Gathers assist in big win

Little provided a helper in an 8-1 win over the Hurricanes on Friday.

Little had the secondary assist on defenseman Ben Chiarot's first-period goal. The helper snapped Little's five-game point drought. He's seen his role reduced with the addition of Kevin Hayes. Little is up to 40 points in 67 games, the eighth straight season he's reached that mark, excluding the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign. However, as the veteran forward occupies a third-line spot, his scoring is likely to be inconsistent over the remainder of the season.