Jets' Bryan Little: Gathers assist in big win
Little provided a helper in an 8-1 win over the Hurricanes on Friday.
Little had the secondary assist on defenseman Ben Chiarot's first-period goal. The helper snapped Little's five-game point drought. He's seen his role reduced with the addition of Kevin Hayes. Little is up to 40 points in 67 games, the eighth straight season he's reached that mark, excluding the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign. However, as the veteran forward occupies a third-line spot, his scoring is likely to be inconsistent over the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...