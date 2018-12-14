Jets' Bryan Little: Gets rare power-play point

Little dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Edmonton.

This was Little's first multi-point outing since Nov. 24, and he pushed his season power-play point total to three. While he lacks the upside that some of his more high-profile teammates bring, Little's on pace to top 40 points for the eighth consecutive non-lockout shortened campaign.

