Jets' Bryan Little: Gets rare power-play point
Little dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Edmonton.
This was Little's first multi-point outing since Nov. 24, and he pushed his season power-play point total to three. While he lacks the upside that some of his more high-profile teammates bring, Little's on pace to top 40 points for the eighth consecutive non-lockout shortened campaign.
