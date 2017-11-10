Jets' Bryan Little: Goalless stretch reaches nine games
Little has failed to get the puck over the goal line in nine consecutive outings.
Somehow, despite currently centering a line that includes the likes of the speedy Nikolaj Ehlers (11 points) and pure sniper Patrik Laine (nine points), Little has earned just one goal and five helpers on the year. If the former first-round pick is not producing in the offensive zone, his fantasy value becomes extremely limited as his ancillary stats -- hits (four), blocks (five) and PIM (six) -- don't exactly jump off the page.
