Jets' Bryan Little: Has 14 points in last 12 games
Little scored two goals and added one assist in Winnipeg's 9-3 win over the Ducks on Saturday.
Little has come alive offensively over the last four weeks. He has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 12 games and has suddenly become relevant again. Prior to that point, Little had 20 points in 40 games. Check your wire. At this rate, he can help.
