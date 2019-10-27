Jets' Bryan Little: Heritage Classic OT hero

Little scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

An early power play in overtime came up empty for the Jets, but Little cashed in on the momentum after a slick pass from Kyle Connor on a two-on-one. It was a great moment for Little's first goal of the year -- he's up to two points in three games after starting the year sidelined by a concussion.

