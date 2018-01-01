Jets' Bryan Little: Leads dominating effort in Oil Patch

Little scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 5-0 smackdown of the Oilers.

Little led the charge into Edmonton and silenced the Oil and their fans with a dominating performance. He has seven points, including five assists, in his last 10 games. Little will be called upon to carry a heavier load with Mark Scheifele out of the lineup, so his value may take an uptick in the second half.

