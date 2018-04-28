Jets' Bryan Little: Lends helping hand in win over Predators

Little collected an even-strength assist Friday in a 4-1 road win over the Predators to take Game 1 of the conference semifinals.

Little played well in the first-round series against the Wild, as he collected a goal and an assist to complement a plus-3 rating over five games. However, it's a bit concerning that he didn't get a shot off in the opener against the Preds after registering only seven shots in the conference quarterfinals. Take what you can get from Little in playoff settings; he's a proven playmaker, but his third-line role isn't conducive to churning out the fantasy points.