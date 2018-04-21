Jets' Bryan Little: Lights lamp in rout

Little found twine in a series-clinching win over the Wild on Friday.

Little only hoisted two shots on goal but was involved on one of the four scoring plays in the first period. He's finished with 42, 47 and 43 points, respectively, over the past three regular seasons to earn the reputation of a consistent year-over-year contributor.

