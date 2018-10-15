Jets' Bryan Little: Lights lamp in win
Little registered the game-winning goal as the Jets stormed past the Hurricanes at home, 3-1.
With 2:09 left in the third period, the Hurricanes were slow to make a line change, only to watch Little go top shelf after he accepted a tremendous pass from defenseman Josh Morrissey. This was the first point of the season for Little, who entered the 2018-19 campaign with 200 career tallies and 475 points in all.
