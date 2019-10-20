Play

Jets' Bryan Little: Making debut Sunday

Little (concussion) is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Oilers, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Little has finally received clearance to suit up and should return to his usual spot on the second line between Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers. Check your wire for Little, as he's topped 40 points in eight of the past nine seasons.

