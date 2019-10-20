Jets' Bryan Little: Making debut Sunday
Little (concussion) is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Oilers, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Little has finally received clearance to suit up and should return to his usual spot on the second line between Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers. Check your wire for Little, as he's topped 40 points in eight of the past nine seasons.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.