Jets' Bryan Little: No impact in return
Little (concussion) posted two shots, two PIM and two blocked shots in Sunday's 1-0 shootout win over the Oilers.
Neither team was able to generate any offense in the contest. Little skated 16:17 in his season debut and went 6-for-12 at the faceoff dot. He may see limited minutes at first, but he'll likely settle into a second-line role when he's at full speed.
