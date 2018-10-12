Jets' Bryan Little: No points in loss

Little was kept off the scoresheet Thursday, dishing out one hit in a 3-0 loss to the Predators.

The 30-year-old center is still without a point through the season's first four games. The most alarming part is the lack of chances Little is getting, having registered only two shots on goal so far this year. Boasting a career shooting percentage north of 13 percent, Winnipeg needs to get Little going moving forward, as he's shown over the years the ability to produce when afforded opportunities.