Jets' Bryan Little: No points in loss
Little was kept off the scoresheet Thursday, dishing out one hit in a 3-0 loss to the Predators.
The 30-year-old center is still without a point through the season's first four games. The most alarming part is the lack of chances Little is getting, having registered only two shots on goal so far this year. Boasting a career shooting percentage north of 13 percent, Winnipeg needs to get Little going moving forward, as he's shown over the years the ability to produce when afforded opportunities.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...