Jets' Bryan Little: Picks up assist

Little notched a helper in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to the Golden Knights.

Little's helper may have ended an eight-game pointless streak, but he still finished the season on a 12-game goal drought. The lack of production from Jets' third line was a significant factor to their inability to make it to the Stanley Cup Finals. The 30-year-old's productivity during the regular season was far superior, as he cracked the 40-point mark for the fifth consecutive season and eight time overall. If Paul Stastny doesn't re-sign with Winnipeg, Little is a near lock to rejoin the second-line alongside Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers, which will provide increased opportunities to rack up points during the 2018-19 campaign.