Jets' Bryan Little: Picks up helper
Little registered an assist in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers.
Little is on pace for a sixth consecutive 40-plus point campaign and could challenge for the 50 mark for the first time since 2014-15. The Edmonton native figures to continue anchoring the Jets' second line alongside elite sniper Patrik Laine.
