Jets' Bryan Little: Placed on injured reserve

Little (head) was designated for injured reserve Thursday.

Even if the team uses retroactive designation for Little, the news will effectively sideline him the next three games, though he could be out even longer considering he hasn't been released from the hospital yet. The center's absence will likely see Adam Lowry promoted to a second-line role while Joona Luoto gets called up from the minors.

