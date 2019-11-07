Jets' Bryan Little: Placed on injured reserve
Little (head) was designated for injured reserve Thursday.
Even if the team uses retroactive designation for Little, the news will effectively sideline him the next three games, though he could be out even longer considering he hasn't been released from the hospital yet. The center's absence will likely see Adam Lowry promoted to a second-line role while Joona Luoto gets called up from the minors.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.