Jets' Bryan Little: Placed on IR
The Jets placed Little (concussion) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Little's placement on IR was made retroactive to Oct. 1, so although he won't suit up Tuesday against Pittsburgh, he'll be eligible to return to the lineup whenever he's deemed fit to play, which could come as soon as Thursday against Minnesota. Once healthy, the veteran pivot will slot into a top-six role for the Jets.
