Jets' Bryan Little: Pots goal against Edmonton
Little fired home a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Oilers.
Little found the puck on his stick after it caromed off the boards and wristed into the back of the net. The tally ended a 12-game goal drought for the center dating back to Nov. 29. With Mark Scheifele (upper body) in the locker room, Little logged his highest minutes total of the season (21:33) and could figure to see an increased role if Scheifele is out long term.
