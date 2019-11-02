Jets' Bryan Little: Provides helper on game-winner
Little (undisclosed) posted an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.
Little ultimately didn't miss a game with the injury, and he helped out on Nikolaj Ehlers' game-winning goal in the third period. His point streak is at four games (two goals, three helpers), accounting for all of his offense so far in 2019-20.
