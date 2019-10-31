Jets' Bryan Little: Questionable against Sharks
Little is dealing with an undisclosed injury which brings his availability versus San Jose on Friday into question, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Little's potential absence would stretch a Jets forward compliment that will already be without Patrik Laine (lower body) and Adam Lowry (suspension). While a pair of recalls from AHL Manitoba seems likely, the team could deploy 11 forwards and seven defensemen in order to minimize the impact of promoted players.
