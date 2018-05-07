Jets' Bryan Little: Questionable for Game 6

Little will be a game-time decision against the Predators for Game 6 on Monday with an undisclosed ailment, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

In the event Little is unable to give it a go, he will be replaced in the lineup by Matt Hendricks. The 29-year-old Little was limited to 13:29 of ice time in Game 5, which may have been the result of his mystery issue when you consider he was averaging 14:54 of ice time prior to that contest. The center provided assists in the first three outings of this second-round matchup with Nashville, but has been absent from the scoresheet in the last two.