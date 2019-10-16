Jets' Bryan Little: Ready for contact

Little (concussion) was cleared for contact Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

If Little's able to get a full practice in Wednesday, he'll have a shot to play Thursday against the Oilers. The Jets would need to lift him from injured reserve first. However, they may choose to give him a few more days to get up to speed and allow him to make his season debut Sunday against the Oilers.

