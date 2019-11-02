Jets' Bryan Little: Ready to rock

Little (undisclosed) took the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Sharks, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Little ultimately won't miss any time with the injury. He is expected to center Nikolaj Ehlers and Jack Roslovic on the second line. The Jets will go with a traditional 12 forwards, six defensemen lineup, as Carl Dahlstrom will be the healthy scratch and C.J. Suess will make his NHL debut.