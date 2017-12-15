Jets' Bryan Little: Records power play helper
Little had an assist, a shot on goal, and a hit in 14:49 of ice time in Thursday's 5-1 home loss to the Blackhawks.
The power play assist gave Little double-digit points over his last 11 games. Little will continue to have value in most leagues as long as he skates with talented players at even-strength. He doesn't score a lot of goals, but the 30-year-old veteran regularly finds ways to contribute for fantasy purposes with assists, hits, and blocked shots.
