Jets' Bryan Little: Remains out indefinitely
Little (ear) has begun skating but remains without a timeline to return, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Little is not expected to join the Jets' upcoming four-game road trip, so it will at least be mid-January before he gets back into the lineup. Once the Edmonton native is ready to return, he could slot back into his usual second-line center spot, though coach Paul Maurice may be hesitant to move Blake Wheeler from his new position.
