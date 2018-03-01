Jets' Bryan Little: Returns to practice

Little (illness) was back at practice Thursday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Little -- who was under the weather Wednesday -- appears to be good to go for Friday's clash with the Red Wings. The 2006 first-round pick is currently bogged down in a four-game goal drought, during which he has managed a lone helper and a meager seven shots. Getting bumped from a line with Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers won't improve the center's chances of ending his goalless streak.