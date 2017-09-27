Jets' Bryan Little: Returns to practice
Little (undisclosed) returned to practice and participated fully Tuesday, the Winnipeg Sun reports.
While we're not sure what injury was plaguing Little, it's great news for Winnipeg to get their second-line center back practicing with the season only a week away. Over the last two seasons he's posted an excellent 89 points in his last 116 games, and with his linemates likely being Nikolaj Ehlers and Mathieu Perreault, he has a good chance of keeping the same point production for the 2017-18 season.
