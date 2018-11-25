Jets' Bryan Little: Rides shotgun on Laine's big night

Little collected four assists in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Blues.

He and Kyle Connor got the helpers on every one of Patrik Laine's four even-strength goals on the night, although they were shut out of his power-play marker. After managing only four points (three goals, one assist) in October, Little now has one goal and 10 points through 10 games in November.

