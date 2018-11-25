Jets' Bryan Little: Rides shotgun on Laine's big night
Little collected four assists in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Blues.
He and Kyle Connor got the helpers on every one of Patrik Laine's four even-strength goals on the night, although they were shut out of his power-play marker. After managing only four points (three goals, one assist) in October, Little now has one goal and 10 points through 10 games in November.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...