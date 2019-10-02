Jets' Bryan Little: Ruled out Thursday
Little (concussion) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's Opening Night matchup with the Rangers, NHL.com reports.
Little remains without a specific timeline to return, which likely means he will miss the entirety of Winnipeg's four-game road trip, though no official announcement has come from the team. In the Edmonton native's stead, Andrew Copp will slot into a second-line role alongside goalscorers Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor. Once cleared to play, Little should retake his spot in the lineup, as well as joining the second power-play unit.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey 2019 rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.