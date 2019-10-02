Jets' Bryan Little: Ruled out Thursday

Little (concussion) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's Opening Night matchup with the Rangers, NHL.com reports.

Little remains without a specific timeline to return, which likely means he will miss the entirety of Winnipeg's four-game road trip, though no official announcement has come from the team. In the Edmonton native's stead, Andrew Copp will slot into a second-line role alongside goalscorers Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor. Once cleared to play, Little should retake his spot in the lineup, as well as joining the second power-play unit.