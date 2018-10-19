Jets' Bryan Little: Scores another game-winner

Little contributed a power-play goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over Vancouver.

Little potted the game-winning tally for the second time in three games, breaking a 1-1 tie 4:58 into the final frame with the first of three unanswered Jets goals. He added a helper on Dustin Byfuglien's even-strength marker later in the period. Little only had one point in six appearances prior to this outing, but his placement among Winnipeg's top-six group up front should allow the veteran pivot to put his slow start behind him.