Jets' Bryan Little: Scores another game-winner
Little contributed a power-play goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over Vancouver.
Little potted the game-winning tally for the second time in three games, breaking a 1-1 tie 4:58 into the final frame with the first of three unanswered Jets goals. He added a helper on Dustin Byfuglien's even-strength marker later in the period. Little only had one point in six appearances prior to this outing, but his placement among Winnipeg's top-six group up front should allow the veteran pivot to put his slow start behind him.
