Jets' Bryan Little: Scores late equalizer in win

Little scored the game-tying goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers.

Little tied the game with two and a half minutes left in the third period, paving the way for Winnipeg to come away with an impressive shootout win Sunday. The important goal was only his fifth marker of the season, but the 31-year-old veteran has managed to tally 10 assists to help offset his lack of scoring. However, keep in mind it was Little's first point since Nov. 24, and he remains far from a sure thing in fantasy.