Jets' Bryan Little: Sends game to overtime
Little scored a goal and fired five shots on net in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blues.
With an extra attacker on the ice, Little picked up a rebound in the Blues' crease and knocked it home to send the game to overtime. The 30-year-old pivot logged a season-high 20:33 on his way to notching his third goal of the season.
