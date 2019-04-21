Jets' Bryan Little: Shorthanded hero
Little scored a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 3-2 Game 6 loss to the Blues.
The Jets' forward scored with 38 seconds remaining in regulation to cut St. Louis' lead to a single goal, but that would be as close as Little and the Jets would get in what was an elimination game for the visitors. The 31-year-old finishes the playoffs with a goal and two assists in six games.
