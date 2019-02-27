Jets' Bryan Little: Slides into third-line role
Little saw a drastic drop in minutes against Minnesota on Tuesday (a near season-low 12:51), as his spot on the second line goes to trade acquisition Kevin Hayes.
As soon as Hayes was brought in from the Rangers, it spelled bad news for Little, who had been playing with the likes of Patrik Laine. Without a world-class sniper on his wing, the Edmonton native could struggle to produce, though he needs just one more point to register a sixth straight 40-plus point campaign.
