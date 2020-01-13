Play

Jets' Bryan Little: Sports no-contact sweater

Little (ear) wore a no-contact jersey during Monday's practice, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Little has been skating for over a week, and he's taken his next step by returning to practice, albeit in a limited capacity. The 32-year-old hasn't played since Nov. 5, and he still resides on injured reserve. It wouldn't be surprising if he returns before the All-Star break, though.

