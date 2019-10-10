Jets' Bryan Little: Still in no-contact garb
Little (concussion) sported a yellow non-contact jersey at Thursday's practice, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Little will need to be comfortable taking contact before he can make his season debut, so it's safe to say he won't be out there for Thursday's home opener against the Wild. His next opportunity to suit up will come Saturday in Chicago.
