Jets' Bryan Little: Still no return in sight
Coach Paul Maurice believes Little (ear) will be sidelined for longer than 2-3 more weeks, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Little is still recovering from the perforated ear drum he sustained in early November, and at this point it's looking like he may not be ready to return until the calendar flips to 2020. Additional updates on the veteran forward should surface as his condition improves, but for now, he should be considered out indefinitely.
