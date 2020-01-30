Play

Jets' Bryan Little: Still weeks away

Little (ear) will continue to undergo testing over the next few weeks, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Little has been cleared to participate in practice, albeit in a non-contact capacity, but his return to game action clearly isn't imminent. The 32-year-old pivot notched five points in seven games before being knocked out indefinitely with a perforated ear drum in early November.

More News
Our Latest Stories