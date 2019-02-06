Jets' Bryan Little: Suiting up Tuesday
Little's participating in Tuesday's warmup, suggesting he'll take the ice against the Sharks, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.
Little missed the game-day skate Tuesday, but whatever kept him out of that won't force him to miss any game action. He's built up some nice momentum with five points in the past four games, and Winnipeg's second-line center will have an opportunity to keep rolling in this home contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...