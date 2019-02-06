Jets' Bryan Little: Suiting up Tuesday

Little's participating in Tuesday's warmup, suggesting he'll take the ice against the Sharks, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Little missed the game-day skate Tuesday, but whatever kept him out of that won't force him to miss any game action. He's built up some nice momentum with five points in the past four games, and Winnipeg's second-line center will have an opportunity to keep rolling in this home contest.

