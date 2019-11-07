Jets' Bryan Little: Sustains perforated ear drum

Little is suffering from vertigo as a result of a perforated eardrum, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

While Little is expected to fully recover, the organization hasn't been able to provide a specific timeline for his recovery. The Edmonton native will, at minimum, be out through the next three outings after being placed on injured reserve. In order to fill out the second line in Little's absence, coach Paul Maurice is planning to move Blake Wheeler to center while Patrik Laine takes his spot on the top line with Mark Scheifele.