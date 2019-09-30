Jets' Bryan Little: Sustains upper-body injury
Little suffered an upper-body injury in Sunday's preseason finale.
Little is slated to take on a bottom-six role for the Jets this season, though could earn a promotion into the first two lines if injuries pop-up during the year. With the center banged up, it could open the door for Adam Lowry or J.C. Lipon to earn a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night against the Rangers on Thursday.
