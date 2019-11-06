Jets' Bryan Little: Takes puck to head
Little took a puck to the head in the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Devils, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports. Little did not return to the game.
It was a scary scene, as Nikolaj Ehlers' shot caught Little around the ear, drawing blood. Little missed nine games at the start of the season while recovering from a concussion. The center has five points in six appearances from his second-line role this year.
