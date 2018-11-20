Jets' Bryan Little: Tallies goal, assist versus Canucks

Little registered a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-3 victory over Vancouver.

Little shook off a nine-game goal drought with his tally while recording just his second multipoint outing of the year. Despite logging 2:59 of ice time with the man advantage, the center failed to secure either of his two points on the power play.

