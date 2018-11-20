Jets' Bryan Little: Tallies goal, assist versus Canucks
Little registered a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-3 victory over Vancouver.
Little shook off a nine-game goal drought with his tally while recording just his second multipoint outing of the year. Despite logging 2:59 of ice time with the man advantage, the center failed to secure either of his two points on the power play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...