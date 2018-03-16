Jets' Bryan Little: Tallies two points

Little scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in a 6-2 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.

With Mark Scheifele banged up, Little was moved up to center the number-one line for the Jets in this one. It paid off for him, as he was able to end a six-game pointless streak. On top of that, this was his first goal in 11 contests.

