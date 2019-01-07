Jets' Bryan Little: Turns in multi-point performance

Little scored a goal and assisted on another in a 5-1 win over the Stars on Sunday.

Little snapped an 11-game goalless drought with a power-play goal late in the third period. He also bagged an assist in the second period on an even-strength marker. Prior to Sunday's performance, the 31-year-old had gone six games without a point, and since Dec. 1, had posted a total of six points in 16 games. He remains a risky fantasy play but his power-play involvement makes it tough to bench him.